Former US President Donald Trump called the civil lawsuit against him and his company, the Trump Organization, a hoax and a setup, the hearing of which began on Monday, October 2, in a Manhattan court in New York.

“This is a deception, this is a set-up,” he told reporters before the trial began, adding that there were no victims in the case. “The crime is being committed against me because our district attorney and attorney general are corrupt,” the ex-president added, noting that the case is an attempt to harm him as part of his election campaign.

Earlier on Monday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James vowed to hold Trump accountable. Speaking before a hearing in New York in a civil fraud case, she promised to seek justice regardless of the suspect’s situation.

James previously alleged that Trump inflated the value of his assets by between $812 million and $2.2 billion over a decade to obtain loans to build a golf resort in Miami, a hotel in Washington and a hotel in Chicago.

At the end of September, Reuters reported that a US court found Trump guilty in a civil fraud case. A judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit by state Attorney General Letitia James, who charged Trump with illegally inflating his assets and net worth.