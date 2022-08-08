Former US President Donald Trump says his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida has been searched by the FBI in an “unannounced raid” he calls “unnecessary and inappropriate”. Trump wrote that in a statement Monday evening.

According to US media, the search is related to an investigation into the movement of official presidential documents to the Palm Beach estate in the southern state.

The US Department of Justice has not immediately commented on Trump’s statement. According to the former president, a “large group of FBI agents” were involved in the search.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States,” Trump said. According to him, he has always cooperated with the Justice in the various investigations that are running into him.

Main residence

According to media reports, Trump himself was not present at Mar-a-Lago, a private club that has been his primary residence since he left the White House in January 2021. Trump, who spends the summer at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, is said to have been in New York’s Trump Tower at the time of the search.

Trump is under various investigations, including the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the former president’s role in it. A few days ago, US media reported that Trump’s lawyers were in talks with the Justice Department.

The US National Archives and Records Administration, the National Archives that handles presidential documents, reported to Congress in February that it had received about 15 boxes of White House papers, including classified documents.

The organization asked the Ministry of Justice to investigate the former president’s handling of official documents. Former presidents are required by law to hand over all their papers, including letters and e-mails, to the National Archives.