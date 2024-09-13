Former US President and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, said on Friday (13) that, if he is elected president, his plan to carry out the “largest deportation [de imigrantes] of the country’s history” will begin in Springfield, Ohio, and head to Venezuela.

“This is what he can say: We’re going to do mass deportations from Springfield. We’re going to get these people out of there. We’re going to take them back to Venezuela,” he said at a news conference at his golf club in Palos Verdes, California.

In his opinion, “illegal Haitians” are destroying the way of life of the inhabitants of that region.

The New York businessman has been spreading information on social media for days that Haitians are eating dogs and cats belonging to local residents in Springfield. A local police spokesman said this week that there are no reports of such incidents in the city.

Bomb threats have forced the closure of schools and other government facilities in Springfield over the past two days. President Joe Biden on Friday called for the rhetoric to stop.

Trump used much of his press conference to also criticize his November 5 opponent, Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, accusing her again of facilitating the “greatest wave of sex trafficking and human trafficking in history” with her policies on the border with Mexico.

Trump has blamed Kamala for the deterioration of law and order in California through her policies as state attorney general and as a state senator.

The two candidates faced off on Tuesday in their first and likely only election debate.

The former president reiterated on Friday that he is not interested in participating in another debate with Kamala and called the Democrat and the journalists who mediated the meeting organized by the ABC network “lunatics.”

“The debate was great, I thought I did really well, but I was up against three people. I was up against the radical left-wing lunatics at ABC, who in my opinion are the worst anchors out there,” he said.

His meeting with the press today came a day after he held a fundraising event in Los Angeles, a city that is considered by some experts to be the “cashbox” of political parties due to the large sums of money that are raised there for campaigns.

On Thursday, the Republican candidate held a rally in Tucson, Arizona, a key presidential battleground state, where he proposed eliminating overtime taxes to boost employment.

The proposal comes in a bid to win over workers and follows an earlier proposal to eliminate taxes on tips in the service sector, an initiative Kamala later formulated, after which she was accused of plagiarism by Republicans.