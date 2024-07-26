Republican campaign calls Biden’s VP a “Marxist fraud” and awaits official Democratic nomination

Former President and Republican Party candidate for President of the United States, Donald Trump, declared this Thursday (25.Jul.2024) that holding a debate would be “inappropriate” because Democrats have not yet formally decided on Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy, as they are still waiting for someone “better” to represent the plate.

In a statement from the former president’s campaign, he called Harris a “Marxist fraud who cannot defeat President Trump”. He said details of the presidential debate cannot be finalized until Democrats officially confirm their nominee.

Trump’s statement came in response to friction with Harris over the debate scheduled for September 10, hosted by ABC News. This Thursday (25.Jul), Kamala said she was ready to debate with the Republican, but accused him of trying “to escape” of the commitment.

Initially, the September debate was supposed to be one of two meetings between President Joe Biden (Democrat) and Trump. The first one took place on June 27, hosted by CNNin which Biden was widely criticized for difficulties in articulating his arguments and flaws in reasoning.

The pressure resulting from the debate led Biden to drop his candidacy for president and endorse Kamala for the succession. The likely Democratic candidate has already declared her willingness to follow the original debate schedule representing the party.

Read Trump’s full statement:

“Given the ongoing political chaos surrounding ‘Crooked Joe Biden’ and the Democratic Party, the details of the general election debate cannot be finalized until the Democrats formally decide on their nominee. There is a strong feeling by many in the Democratic Party – most notably ‘Barack Hussein Obama’ – that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot defeat President Trump, and they are still waiting for someone ‘better.’ Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because the Democrats very well could still change their minds.”

— Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director”