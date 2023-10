Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) speaks during the 2023 Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting | Photo: EFE/ EPA/CAROLINA BREHMAN

Former President of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) said this Saturday (28) that “the weakness and incompetence” of the current President of the United States, Democrat Joe Biden, provoked the attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas against Israel in last October 7, which resulted in more than 1,400 Israelis dead and 200 kidnapped.

Trump, who ended a day of speeches at the Jewish Republican Coalition in Las Vegas, USA, also criticized the US$100 million (R$501 million) aid fund for humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, to support more than a million people who had to be displaced because of the war, which Biden announced last week.

“Immediately, Hamas received $100 million. It was given to Gaza, but they are going to take it [o Hamas] 100% [do valor]” Trump said.

Trump was not the only Republican candidate for the 2024 US presidential election to participate in the event in Las Vegas. Other Republican primary candidates also spoke there, emphasizing their full support for Israel in the war against Hamas and criticizing the recent prisoner exchange between the US and Iran.

Trump also said that if he returns to the White House in 2025, he will punish Hamas and other Middle Eastern countries that support him with sanctions and cancellation of visas to the United States.

In his speech, Trump did not mention the withdrawal of the candidacy of Mike Pence, who was his vice president during his four years in the White House.

An hour before Trump took the stage in Las Vegas, Pence announced that he has given up running in the Republican primaries and will continue to “fight” for Republicans to be elected in the next election.