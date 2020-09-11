Bahrain and Israel have agreed to determine diplomatic relations. US President Donald Trump wrote about this on his Twitter web page.

The American chief referred to as the achievement of an settlement on a peace settlement between states “a historic breakthrough.” He additionally recalled that over the previous month, that is the second Arab nation that made peace with Israel.

As well as, Trump issued a joint assertion by the USA, Bahrain and Israel, which says that the 2 nations affirm their readiness to determine “full diplomatic relations.”

We’ll remind, on August 13, Israel and the UAE agreed to conclude an settlement offering for the entire normalization of relations between the nations. The signing of the doc is anticipated quickly on the White Home. Trump added in his put up that representatives of Bahrain will even be current on the signing ceremony.