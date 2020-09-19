US President Donald Trump has promised that every resident of the country will be provided with a vaccine against the new coronavirus infection by April next year.

At a press conference at the White House, he said that the vaccine will be sent to consumers within 24 hours after it is approved for use. RIA News…

Earlier, Trump announced that by the end of 2020, 100 million doses of the vaccine would be produced.

It is expected that Americans at risk will receive it first, and by April the vaccine will be sufficient for all interested citizens.

Three drugs from different manufacturers are currently in the final stages of clinical trials in the United States.

According to the latest data, about 6.7 million infections have been recorded in this country. Almost 197 thousand people became victims of COVID-19.