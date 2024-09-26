One of the most important issues of the current campaign for the next US presidential election on November 5 It is illegal immigration, and regarding The benefits of parole and using the CBP One app of the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), the Republican candidate Donald Trump has warned that he will maintain an uncompromising stance.

According to the criteria of

The administration of President Joe Biden had among its central axes during the mandate that began in 2020 the two programs that attempt to extend benefits to immigrants that meet certain requirements, however, this situation would end quickly if it were assumed Trump as the new president of the United States.

In summary, The Republican criticized the effectiveness of both programs and said that hundreds of thousands of immigrants could be expelled. of the country when they fall into disuse, following through on his promise to carry out the largest mass deportation in US history.

In a telephone interview with the media Fox Newsthe former president said: “I would revoke them and expel them. Also, the application is bad, but worse are the flights because they tried to say ‘we are going to tighten the border a little bit,’ and now they have planes loaded with illegal immigrants, People who shouldn’t be in our country, going everywhere, to the Midwest, because now everything is a border state.“.

Then, the journalist he spoke to on the phone asked him what his message was for the 1,300,000 immigrants who entered the country under parole.Be ready to leave, especially quickly if they are criminals.“Get ready to leave because you’re going to leave very quickly,” he stressed.

Harris’ response to immigration in the United States

Asked for a response to the implementation of the CBP One app and Trump’s comments, journalist Bill Melugin obtained a statement from Mia Ehrenberg, spokeswoman for Democratic candidate Kamala Harriswho referred to the vice president’s previous actions.

“As a prosecutor for more than 20 years, Vice President Harris has spent her career putting criminals behind bars and upholding the rule of law in this country. As Vice President, supported the bipartisan border security billthe strongest reform in decades for greater border security. As president, will sign that bill and fight for tough, smart solutions to secure the border and reform our broken immigration system,” he said.