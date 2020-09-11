US President Donald Trump stated the US possesses weapons programs that nobody is aware of about. TASS.

“We’ve some programs that nobody is aware of about. To be trustworthy, it appears to me that it could be higher if this continues. We’ve some unimaginable programs, ”he stated.

“We’ve glorious weapons. No, I am not speaking about labeled info, I am speaking about what we have now created. We create nice weapons. Our Armed Forces are stronger than ever. We’ve spent $ 2.5 trillion on our Armed Forces over the previous 3.5 years, ”the American head burdened.

Earlier, Trump stated that the Pentagon management is dedicated to wars to assist enrich enterprises that produce navy tools and ammunition.

He additionally burdened that the need to finish the coverage of “limitless wars” and the return of American servicemen to their homeland would be the precedence areas of his overseas coverage in case of re-election to a second presidential time period.