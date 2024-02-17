Trump: corruption and migrant problems are turning the US into a third world country

The corruption of the American judicial system and the uncontrolled flow of migrants are turning the United States into a third world country. Former US President Donald Trump spoke about this during a speech at a rally in front of his supporters in Michigan, writes RIA News.

“If this prosecution continues, no one will want to do business in the United States, and we will turn into a third world country,” he said.

According to Trump, the United States “has already become it in many ways.” The politician recalled the problems in the south of the country.

It was previously reported that Donald Trump, if elected president, plans to deport millions of migrants per year. The policymaker will shorten the multi-step deportation process by using a section of the 1798 Alien and Sedition Act to immediately round up and deport migrants with criminal records.

Earlier, Trump said that the United States could expect terrorist attacks in the not-too-distant future. This may happen due to the penetration of a large number of illegal migrants into the country.