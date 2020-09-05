President of the United States Donald Trump said that Washington has no evidence of Russia’s involvement in the “poisoning” of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. RIA News…

The American leader announced this on Friday during a press conference at the White House.

Trump noted that in the near future the American side will study all the data and documents on this issue.

According to the American president, he would be very angry if it turned out that Navalny was indeed poisoned.

Answering the question, what should be the steps of the United States in this situation, Trump emphasized that no one was tougher towards Russia than he.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that the latest statements by the German authorities on the situation around Alexei Navalny are another information campaign against Russia.