Trump: Russia under Biden will ‘take over everything’

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said that Russia could occupy the entire territory of Ukraine. The politician’s words are quoted TASS.

“You know, they talk about Russia. Russia under Bush, Russia under Obama acquired territories. Russia under Biden, it seems, will take everything entirely,” Trump suggested.

In this way, he repeated the thesis voiced during the debates. The former US president also stressed that Russia “has gained nothing” under him.

On June 27, the first debate between Biden and Trump took place in the United States. The event has already been called one of the most fateful in the history of the country. During the debate, Joe Biden called his competitor a “sucker and a loser,” and Donald Trump accused the president of starting the conflict in Ukraine.