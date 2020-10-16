US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) called his Democratic Party counterpart and former Vice President Joe Biden the “worst candidate for the presidency” in the history of politics. Trump said at a rally “This is the weirdest race – I’m running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics and there’s a lot of pressure to lose here. I wish they were good, my pressure would have been less. You How can I lose to such a man? ” He also claimed that he was “leading everywhere where people are wise”. The US President called the forthcoming presidential election as a simple option.

As campaigning is gaining momentum in the final week, both candidates are also paying full attention to other election related needs. In view of this, Trump held a rally in North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, while Biden accelerated the election-raising campaign through an online program.

At the same time, Trump is putting great emphasis in securing voters’ support even in areas where he was earlier believed to be on his side. He is seeking the support of voters and large industries in a state like Iowa. Trump received overwhelming support from Iowa voters in the last presidential election, but this time Biden is giving him a tough fight in the region.

Addressing business personalities, Trump claimed on Wednesday morning that his leadership was the best option to boost the economy. On the other hand, Biden campaigned online for election funding from Wilmington, Delaware, and, meanwhile, accused Trump of misusing power to end a health law brought by Obama.