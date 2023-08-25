Telegraph: Trump says he will only debate with a Democrat

Former US President Donald Trump plans to skip all Republican presidential debates. The politician will only participate in debates with America’s Democratic presidential candidate, the newspaper said. Telegraphreferring to the campaign state of the former head of states.

“Trump is going to go against any Democratic candidate, be it Biden or Kamala [Харрис]or someone else,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told the publication.

He also expressed confidence in Donald Trump’s victory in the debate. In addition, the politician’s associates emphasized that the former US president considers himself the undisputed “leader of the party.” He also believes that any Republican debate that goes on without him “means nothing.”

Trump has previously said that if he wins the upcoming presidential election, his top priority will be securing the country’s borders. In addition, the politician also promised to “return the criminals who were allowed to enter the States back to their countries.”