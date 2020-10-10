President of the United States Donald Trump said he is ready for his next debate with Democrat Joe Biden to take place in the open air. Fox News…

“This is not a problem for me at all,” Trump said, and expressed the opinion that the likelihood of transmission of COVID-19 outdoors is lower than in an enclosed space.

The American leader, who contracted the coronavirus, recalled the events taking place on the street.

“When we had outdoor rallies, we had no problems,” the head of the White House explained.

Earlier, the US canceled the televised debate of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joseph Biden, scheduled for October 15. The reason was the disagreement over their format.

Recall that Trump opposed the virtual debate with Joe Biden. Later, his headquarters agreed with the proposal of the Democrats to hold a second debate of presidential candidates on October 22, and the third to postpone to October 29. The election of the President of the United States will take place on November 3.