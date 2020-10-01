US President Donald Trump said he liked the first televised debate with his Democratic rival Joseph Biden. TASS.

“I really enjoyed the debate with Sleepy Joe last night. <...> The verdict has been passed and they say that we, we, all of us won a major victory last night, ”said the American head, noting that the debate received the highest ratings in cable television history.

He stressed that he did what “the corrupt media refuse to do.”

“I brought Joe Biden to justice for 47 years of lying, 47 years of betrayal, 47 years of failure. Joe Biden is too weak to rule this country, ”added Trump.

The first debate between the current head of the United States, Donald Trump, and Democratic candidate Joe Biden took place on September 29 in Cleveland. They lasted 96 minutes, during which politicians constantly interrupted each other, accused each other of lying and spoke rudely. So, Biden called Trump “Putin’s puppy.”