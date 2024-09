Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump after a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Donald Trump’s campaign team said the former president is safe after “shots were fired in the vicinity” of the golf course where the Republican was on Sunday (15), in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“President Trump is safe following gunfire in his neighborhood. There are no further details at this time,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said.

According to police sources, preliminary information indicates that two people exchanged gunfire near the Trump International Golf Course and that “the shooters were aiming at each other” and not at the Republican candidate, who suffered an assassination attempt in July.

Two months ago, Trump was shot in the ear while speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

According to US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. local time. The shooter has not yet been identified. The Secret Service said it is investigating and will have more details “soon.”

A law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity to the AP said authorities were trying to determine whether the shots were fired near or on the golf course where Trump was staying. Trump in West Palm Beach or at the venue. (With EFE Agency)