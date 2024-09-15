Home policy

From: Sonja Thomaser

Press Split

Republican US presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop at the Las Vegas Police Protective Association. © Alex Brandon/dpa

Two months ago, a gunman opened fire on Trump. Now his campaign team says shots were fired “near” the Republican.

Washington DC – Another incident during the US election campaign: The Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe, according to his campaign team, after shots were fired “near him.” “No further details at this time,” said his spokesman Steven Cheung.

It was initially unclear what exactly had happened and whether Trump himself was in danger. He was at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend.

“Incident” at Trump’s golf club: Shots were not aimed at Trump

The Secret Service spokesman announced on the X platform (formerly Twitter) that the former president was safe after an “incident.” This occurred on Sunday shortly before 2 p.m. (local time). Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi also stated that Trump was safe – but did not provide any further details. The Secret Service is responsible for protecting high-ranking politicians in the USA, including current and former presidents.

The New York Post wrote that two people had shot at each other outside the golf club. The shots were not aimed at Trump, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources. There has been no official confirmation of this so far.

Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in July

On July 13, a gunman shot at Trump from a nearby rooftop during a campaign rally in the town of Butler in Pennsylvania. Trump was wounded in the right ear by a bullet, and the perpetrator was shot dead by Shot by security forcesOne visitor died and two others were injured. (so with dpa/afp)