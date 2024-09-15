Home policy

Two months ago, a gunman opened fire on Trump. Now his campaign team says shots were fired “near” the Republican.

Washington – Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe after shots were fired “near him,” according to his campaign team. “No further details at this time,” said his spokesman Steven Cheung. It was initially unclear what exactly had happened and whether Trump himself was in danger. He was reportedly at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend.

Trump’s campaign team did not provide any further details. (Archive image) © Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

On July 13, a gunman shot at Trump from a nearby roof at a campaign event in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump was wounded in the right ear by a bullet, and the perpetrator was shot dead by security forces shortly afterwards. One visitor died and two others were injured. dpa