President of the United States Donald Trump said that consultations between Russia and the United States on strategic stability and arms control are going very well. TASS…

The American leader announced this on Friday during a press conference at the White House.

According to him, Washington also intends to include China in the negotiation process, since the country’s nuclear arsenal “is growing at a fairly rapid pace.”

At the same time, Trump emphasized that he considers arms control a much more important issue than global warming.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Washington is putting forward unrealistic conditions for the extension of the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms (START-3).