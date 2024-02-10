Former American president and presidential candidate Donald Trump caused some commotion on Saturday evening by saying that he would encourage Russia to “do what it wants” with NATO member states that do not spend enough on defense. He made these statements during a campaign rally in the run-up to the Republican primaries on February 24 in the state of South Carolina.
#Trump #Russia #39do #wants39 #NATO #countries #pay #defense
SP opens 6,000 places for young people in professional courses
First job program has 20 training options for people aged 16 to 24 with complete primary education; read list On...
Leave a Reply