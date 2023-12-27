Trump said Hamas would not have attacked Israel if he were the head of the United States

Former American leader Donald Trump said that the Palestinian Hamas movement would not have attacked Israel if he were the head of the United States. This is his opinion expressed in an interview with Just The News.

He blamed the attack on the Jewish state on current US President Joe Biden, who Trump claims allowed it to happen. According to him, the head of state is unsuccessfully trying to play on two fronts. Now it will be much more difficult to resolve the conflict, Trump concluded.