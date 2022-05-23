Comitium Trump, tickets at rock concert prices. And they are expected to grow

Rockstar prices to attend Trump’s first two rallies. Donald Trump’s organization has, in fact, put on sale for the two dates of the American Freedom Tour, scheduled for June 18 in Memphis, Tennessee, and July 15 in Greensboro, North Carolina, tickets whose cost varies from 9 dollars, to attend the rally remotely and receive a bracelet as a gift to remember the tour, up to 3,995 dollars to access the ‘presidential section’, in front of the stage where the former president of the United States will speak. For ticket holders worth $ 995 and up there will be a post-rally party.

Comitium Trump, reserved figure to meet the US leader

But there is also a ‘patriot’ for which the figure is not indicated, because it will go to the most generous donors, who will be allowed to privately meet the tycoon, take pictures with their son Donald Trump Jr and participate in a round table with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Comizio Trump, the map of the show is online

The map of the show is shown on the americanfreedomtour.com site, as if it were a concert or the Super Bowl, even if the structure that will host the rally is not yet indicated for the stop in North Carolina. The prices, however, are already visible on both dates. Sectors are dedicated to delegates, who will have to pay $ 495 each, and congressional representatives ($ 2,995 for a seat). The ‘VIPs’ will pay much less: 395 dollars. There are also the ‘eagle’, ‘citizen’, ‘liberty’ sectors.

Comitium Trump, ‘presidential’ places like hot cakes

According to the organizers, the most requested, despite the costs, would be the almost 4 thousand dollar ‘presidential’ seats, which will offer supporters the opportunity to tell that they have seen Trump up close and photographed with his son, an option also offered to Senators and House representatives, expected to join en masse. The prices, explain the organizers of the American Freedom Tour, are destined to increase with the passing of the days.

