Trump said Biden is no smarter than a six-year-old child

Former United States President Donald Trump said that his successor Joe Biden is no smarter than a six-year-old child. According to the politician, the world is laughing at Biden, writes RIA News.

“I’ve met six-year-olds much smarter than Biden, including in his prime,” Trump said during a meeting with supporters in Florida.

The politician is confident that Joe Biden is corrupt, incompetent and compromised. As the ex-president said, the leadership of China and Russia “cannot believe what happened to the United States.”

“They respected our country, our president, so we were safe. China talks to us like we are children,” Trump expressed dissatisfaction.

Earlier, Trump called American leader Joe Biden “a laughing stock.” The politician also said that the current president has occupied the White House.

In September, it was reported that in the United States the number of Biden and Trump supporters in the elections was equal. According to a Reuters poll among Americans, in the presidential election the current US president and the former head of the White House would receive the same number of votes – 39 percent each.