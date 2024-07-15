Trump Completely Rewrote Milwaukee Republican Convention Speech After Assassination Attempt

Former US President Donald Trump said he completely rewrote his speech for the Republican convention in Milwaukee after the assassination attempt, shifting the focus to a call for unity, reports RIA Newsciting the Washington Examiner.

“The speech I was planning to give on Thursday was going to be absolutely incredible,” the politician said. According to Trump, if there had been no assassination attempt, this speech would have been one of the most magnificent, dedicated mainly to the policies of President Joe Biden.

“To be honest, this is going to be a completely different speech now,” Trump said.

The politician called his rescue a “gift from God.” A source who spoke with the former president said Trump could not believe what had happened.