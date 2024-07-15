Former US President Donald Trump landed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin yesterday to attend the Republican National Convention and be proclaimed not only as the official candidate of the conservatives, but as a miraculous survivor.

“It is now more important than ever that we stand together and show our true character as Americans by remaining strong and determined, and not letting evil win,” the former President wrote yesterday, a day after the failed assassination attempt in which he was injured.

The Republican National Convention will take place this week as planned.

Federal and local law enforcement officials said they have confidence in existing security plans.

“I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin by two days, but I just decided I can’t let a shooter, or a potential assassin, force a change in schedule, or anything,” Trump said on his Truth Social website.

For the former President, his salvation is a work of God. He called for unity and to prevent “evil from winning.”

“I think this will strengthen Trump’s electoral base and unite Republicans behind him,” said Wendy Schiller, a political science professor at Brown University.

The shooting, experts say, has turned the man whom critics accuse of being a threat to democracy and the rule of law into a victim of political violence.

Bad aim

The suburban Pittsburgh nursing home employee who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump was a registered Republican.

The attacker was Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from high school two years ago and had no criminal record, according to public court records.

In his senior year of high school, he was one of several students who received awards for their performance in math and science.

Crooks tried out for the school’s shooting team but was rejected because of his poor marksmanship, said Frederick Mach, the team’s current captain.

Students made fun of him for the type of clothes he wore, including hunting attire.

“He was harassed almost every day,” said his partner Jason Kohler.