Former President of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) expressed this Friday his support for Republican Congressman Jim Jordan to assume leadership of the House of Representatives after its previous leader, Kevin McCarthy, was ousted by an internal party rebellion.

Trump made these statements despite the fact that he said in an interview on Thursday that he would be willing to assume the presidency of the Lower House himself. for a short period of time to “unify” the Republican Party.

“Jim, his wife Polly and their family are exceptional. He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House and has my full and complete support!”the former president wrote on social networks, convinced that Jordan will achieve enough support to take office.

In 2021, when he was president, Trump presented Jordan with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian honor. for being one of his greatest allies in Congress.

In his message this Friday, the former president defined the congressman as “a star” and highlighted his legislative and sports career, since Jordan dedicated himself to wrestling in the past.

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

Trump assumed that he will return to the Presidency in 2025 and that he will need “a strong speaker of the House that he can trust.”

Asked by the press at the White House, The current president, Joe Biden, said that he will try to work with the new leader of the Lower House whoever he is.

“Whoever the president of the house is, I will try to work with him,” he said.



The Republican-majority House of Representatives is looking for a new leader after McCarthy was ousted Tuesday in a rebellion by congressmen. from the hardest wing of the Republican Party who oppose closing agreements with the Democrats.

The ousted speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

Jordan, 59, is on the list of candidates to replace McCarthy, and has been very skeptical about the financial aid that the United States provides to Ukraine.

Jordan has also led the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. which caused anger among his more moderate party colleagues.

Previously, Trump had told Fox News that he had been “asked” to serve as Speaker of the House “as a unifying (agent) because (he has) many friends in Congress.”

“If they don’t get the votes, they have asked me if I would consider assuming the presidency until they find someone long-term, because I am running for president,” said the former president.

Trump is not a parliamentarian, but the US Constitution does not stipulate that the speaker of the House of Representatives must be a parliamentarian. However, former Republican congresswoman Barbara Comstock told CNN that Trump would be ineligible for office because he has been charged with criminal offenses.

“Unfortunately, he doesn’t know the rules of the House, which say that if you’ve been impeached you can’t serve as House leader,” Comstock said.

