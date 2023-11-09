Trump will consider former Fox host Carlson as vice president

Former US President Donald Trump said he would consider former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as his vice president in the 2024 US presidential election. He spoke about this in the program “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show”, the video was published on website transfers.

Trump was asked if he intended to invite Carlson to run with him for vice president. The politician gave a positive answer and emphasized that he likes the TV presenter. Trump also called Carlson a man of common sense.

Earlier it became known about the growth of support for Trump among voters in the United States. In particular, the ex-president was able to get ahead of the current head of state, Joe Biden, in terms of voter support in five of the most important six states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.