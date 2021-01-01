The current US President Donald Trump has revealed the timing of the supply of the American coronavirus vaccine around the world. He stated this in the New Year’s address, his words are quoted Interfax…

“Early next year, we will provide vaccines to all US citizens. Soon after, we will start shipping it to the world, ”he said.

The American leader emphasized that it usually takes up to 10 years to develop a vaccine, but American scientists did it in just nine months. According to him, initially, experts considered such rates “completely unrealistic.”

On December 13, officials from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved an emergency vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer in the United States. The first person to receive the vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer in the United States was New York nurse Sandra Lindsay, who has worked with COVID-19 patients for the past ten months. Then on December 19, the US authorities approved the second coronavirus vaccine, Moderna, for use in the country.

Last week, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were vaccinated against the coronavirus. The 78-year-old politician received a drug from Pfizer and BioNTech at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, Delaware. Biden said that he was vaccinated to set an example for fellow citizens and show the safety of the drug.