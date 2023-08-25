Former US president not posted on the social network since January 2021; he presented himself to Justice on thursday (Aug 24)

The former president of U.SDonald Trump, published again on X (former Twitter) on Thursday night (24.Aug.2023) – the last post on the social network had been on January 8, 2021. The Republican posted a photo of yourmug shot” –portrait taken by the police at the moment of filing– with the phrases: “election interference” It is “never surrender”.

trump was banned of the then Twitter on January 8, 2021. At the time, the platform justified the decision by saying that the blocking of the account was due to “risk of further incitement to violence”. The measure took place 2 days after supporters of the Republican invade the Capitol (US Congress) during a session that would certify the victory of Joe Biden for the US presidency. At least 5 people died.

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in October 2022, reactivated the former president’s profile on the social network in November last year. Trump, however, said at the time that had no interest in using the platform.

JUSTICE

Trump turned himself in to the court in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday (24.Aug) to be booked in the case of attempted voter fraud in the state in 2020. The Republican arrived at Fulton County Prison, also known as Rice Prison Street, around 8:30 pm (Brasília time), where he had his fingerprints collected and the photo taken – it was the 1st record of Trump and of a US president of this type. On the other occasions that he presented himself to Justice, the authorities of the other cases decided not to remove the “mug shot”.

Trump was released shortly after the assessment, around 9 pm (Brasília time). On Monday (21.Aug), the republican and his legal team negotiated a bail agreement. The former president agreed to pay US$ 200,000 (about R$ 988,050 at current exchange rates), in addition to meeting other conditions of freedom, such as not performing acts to intimidate the 18 co-defendants or witnesses in the case. He is also prohibited from communicating with them except through their lawyers.

Trump’s surrender on Thursday (24.Aug) took place 1 day after the 1st primary debate between Republican pre-candidates to the US Presidency. The former president did not attend. Instead, he recorded a interview with former presenter Fox News Tucker Carlson, simulcast on X.

donald trump was formally indicted on August 14, 2023 for attempting to change the outcome of the 2020 Georgia presidential election. The election was won by Democrat and current US President Joe Biden. In a 98-page document, the indictment details 41 alleged violations, 13 of which were attributed to Trump, to undo his defeat. The crimes being investigated include forgery and extortion.

“The indictment alleges that, instead of complying with Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn the result of the Georgia presidential election.”, said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who presented the case to journalists at the time. read the full of the document (2 MB). In addition to the Republican, 18 other people were indicted in the case.

Investigations into the case began in February 2021 after a link between Trump and Georgia Secretary Brad Raffensperger, who is also responsible for the state’s electoral process, was leaked.

In the conversation, the former president asks Raffensperger to arrange 12,000 more votes for him to win the election. “Trump and the other defendants refused to accept that Trump lost and knowingly and intentionally joined a conspiracy to illegally change the election result in Trump’s favor”, reads the indictment.