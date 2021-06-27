“We have won the elections twice and it is possible that we will have to win them a third time.” This was stated by the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, during his first “Make America Great Again” rally after the electoral defeat. In Ohio he brought together thousands of people with the usual script: I arrive late, at sunset, taking the stage to the tune of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless America”. Before the meeting, with a clear declaration of intent: “We will take back the House and the Senate.” And again: «We will win in 2022 and 2024», «Joe Biden is destroying the nation before our eyes», «We will take back America».

The occasion is the campaign in support of Max Miller, a former White House collaborator, who is challenging Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 Republican MPs who voted for Trump’s impeachment after the assault on Congress, in the primary. In the course of his speech, the former president of the United States returned to his defeat in the 2020 election against current President Joe Biden, again claiming that he had “achieved a great victory”. Trump reiterated his claims that they never found confirmation that the 2020 elections were rigged, calling them “The Big Scam.” A message that broke through: According to a Reuters / Ipsos poll, 53% of Republicans believe Trump won the election in 2020. Then the former president harshly criticized President Biden’s administration urging his supporters to support Republicans in next year’s mid-term elections. “After only five months, the Biden administration is already a complete and total catastrophe,” said Trump speaking at the demonstration organized in Wellington.

The former US president also attacked US Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration for its immigration-related policies: “Kamala Harris, your vice president, went to the border for one simple reason, because I announced that I would go there ». Finally, Trump on the pandemic claimed that he was the one who obtained the vaccines against Covid “in record time” and that he had claimed from the first day that the virus came from Wuhan. And he again accused Biden of bowing “to enemies”, China, Iran, “to everyone”.

The farewell is on the notes of YMCA, in which he mentions ballet. Trump picks up on his script he has already seen a thousand times, but is always sold out. While deciding whether to reapply in 2024: his audience has no doubts, he wants an encore.