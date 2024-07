Saturday, July 20, 2024, 9:13 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Among Donald Trump’s supporters, fear is not an option. For those who thought that last Saturday’s attack on the former president at a mass rally, which left three victims among the public, one of them dead and two wounded, would reduce attendance, …

This content is exclusive for subscribers