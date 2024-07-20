Investors around the world became accustomed to dealing with Donald Trump almost daily between 2017 and 2020. His constant messages on Twitter and his incendiary statements moved the market like a pendulum, with constant warnings about the trade war he declared against China and which had its shockwave in world trade. The former president of the United States, the first to have been convicted of a crime, is now back on the investors’ agenda, given the evidence that he has a clear chance of winning the presidential elections next November.

The Republican Party convention this week has enthroned Trump as the undisputed leader, and the failed attack he suffered on July 14 has strengthened his image and his chances for the White House, which are also favored by a rival, the Democrat Joe Biden, who is already being asked by his own party to withdraw in favor of another candidate. Investors now give a 70% chance that Trump will win the elections in November and have begun to anticipate the possible scenario that his mandate will bring: the United States could impose general tariffs of 10% on imports – including European ones -, force an end to the war in Ukraine, promote the extraction and export of national fossil fuels and extend and deepen the tax cuts.

This is the economic ideology put forward by Trump, which on Monday, in the first session after the attack, already had an initial effect on the financial markets. That day, the dollar barely fluctuated against the euro, but it did appreciate against emerging currencies, and the Chinese yuan, the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 rose by around 2%, while the Eurostoxx fell by almost the same proportion, and the yield on the 30-year US bond exceeded the two-year bond for the first time since January. Citi says that it is not advisable to exaggerate these movements, which have hardly had any continuity, but it does recognise that they do offer a valuable element for analysing the potential scope of a Republican mandate. “The implications of a second Trump presidency for Europe would be significant,” says the American bank, which also warns that for the rest of 2024 and 2025, economic and political events in the United States could have an unusually high impact on the European economy and policies.

Impact on Europe

The biggest threat to Europe is the 10% tariff on exports to the US. The eurozone’s trade surplus of 134 billion euros (1% of GDP) with the United States makes it more vulnerable to a trade war.. ECB President Christine Lagarde herself pointed out on Thursday after the Governing Council meeting that decided to keep rates unchanged, that “exports are key to the recovery.” “We will be attentive to the decisions, whoever takes them,” she added.

Goldman Sachs has calculated that this tariff could subtract 1% from the GDP of the Eurozone, with a direct impact on the earnings per share of European companies. The American bank estimates that lower sales due to tariffs would subtract between 6% and 7% from the earnings per share of European companies in 2025, an impact more than enough to eliminate their growth next year. Goldman Sachs now expects a 4% drop in earnings per share. “Looking at the price response to tariff announcements in 2018-19, emerging markets were the worst performers, particularly China. Europe is in an intermediate position, with Germany more affected than France. The United States was the least affected, along with more defensive markets, such as the British FTSE 100,” explains Goldman Sachs.

Trump’s economic recipe of more tariffs and less taxes poses an inflationary risk just at the time when central banks are preparing the ground for rate cuts. A dollar that is expected to be stronger against the euro would be an element against the decline in inflation that the ECB is seeking, although the opposite scenario, that of a disinflationary effect, is also possible. The Republican candidate for the White House has shown his willingness to end the war in Ukraine, promoting peace negotiations between Kiev and Moscow. An agreement would favour the fall in the prices of energy raw materials. Thus, according to Citi, “supply could be boosted by new energy imports from Russia in the event of an end to the war in Ukraine and by cheap fossil fuels from deregulated US mining.” Trump’s support for fossil fuels and his denial of climate change could be met with trade retaliation from the EU, but on balance, “a disinflationary impact seems slightly more likely,” adds the American bank. In such a case, the ECB could move forward on its path of rate cuts.

At Federated Hermes, a US asset manager with assets under management of more than 750 billion dollars, they acknowledge that “the market seems to be increasingly pricing in a Trump victory in November, and investors anticipate that a business-friendly administration will emerge, with lower taxes and fewer regulations.” One of the most obvious proofs of this expectation is the interest that small and mid-cap stocks have aroused in recent days. “As the summer progresses, it will be seen whether this is an instinctive reaction to the flood of recent Republican announcements or the beginning of a more significant rotation,” says Mark Sherlock, head of US equities at the asset manager. At first glance, and in the face of a trade war scenario, investors see more potential for small and medium-sized US companies, which are usually more concentrated in the domestic market. But a Trump victory also entails the risk of greater financial stress and rising yields for debt, a clearly negative assumption for the small capswhich suffer more than large companies from high interest rates.

The effect on bonds

Trump is proposing more tariffs and also lower taxes, which would only aggravate the delicate situation of the US economy in terms of deficit and public debt. Robert Ostrowski, director of fixed-income investments at Federated Hermes, warns that further tax cuts could influence business investment, the growth of the labour market but also the size of the country’s budget deficit. In his opinion, the Republican tycoon’s proposals are “potentially disruptive in terms of inflation, financial conditions, the yield curve and the policy required by the Fed. The current direction and leadership of the Fed could also be on the table.” Trump’s unfavourable opinion of Jerome Powell is well known.

In the event of a second term for the Republican leader, there will undoubtedly be clear winners and losers. Among the winners, the oil and arms industries, the financial and health industries, in a deeply privatised system, and the big technology companies, with a foreseeable lower regulatory pressure. Among the losers, the renewable energy industry and the European and Chinese exporters. According to Mark Dowding, investment director of RBC BlueBay Asset Management, “from a purely American perspective, the agenda pursued by Trump could continue to perpetuate economic growth for a while, even if one day the commander in chief faces a discontented bond market, only to learn that, after all, his power has limits.” Although the United States is the world’s leading economic power, it would not be the first time that the electoral promise of lower taxes is shelved when investors fear for the balance of public accounts.

