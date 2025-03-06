The tariff chaos in the US continues with a new turn every day. Donald Trump has just announced that he will sign an order to Stop tariffs to Mexico until next April 2the date on which it plans to implement generalized tariffs on the entire planet, as a sign of “respect” to the Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum, and her “hard work and cooperation” on the border.

The announcement arrives less than 24 hours after Trump announced an exemption, also of a month, to the products destined for the automobile industry, one of the main affected by Trump’s taxes.

In a message on the Truth social network, Trump has said that “Mexico will not have to pay tariffs for the products that comply with the USMCA”, the commercial agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada that he renegotiated in 2020. Virtually all trade between the three countries meets that pact, so this involves little less than annulled the tariffs just two days after its entry into force.

The message, however, does not include Canada. Trump has been engaged in a dialectical battle against the outgoing prime minister, Justin Trudeau, within his campaign to annex the neighboring country. This morning, US President accused Trudeau to “want to lengthen in power” taking advantage of the commercial battle. Trudeau has already announced his resignation and will leave the position in early next week when his party names a new leader and prime minister, a fact that will probably surprise Trump.