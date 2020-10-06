New York: US President Donald Trump has returned to the White House from hospital after treatment. If Trump needs further treatment, he will continue to receive them in the White House. Trump was busy with the presidential election, in the meantime he became infected with Corona. He was then admitted to Walter Reed Hospital. His wife Mallenia Trump was also found to be Corona positive but was not admitted to the hospital.

After returning to the White House, Trump released a video. In this, he once again reiterated that the virus should not dominate his life. He thanked the doctors and nurses of Walter Reed Hospital. The President said that he has learned a lot about the corona virus in the hospital. We have the best medical facilities so there is no need to fear it. They said that they are feeling good.

However, questions are also being raised over Trump because about 2 lakh 10 thousand people in America have lost their lives due to Corona, but Trump is still asking people not to be afraid. Upon arriving at the White House, Trump also removed the mask and thanked the fans for saluting him.

Great Walter Reed Medical Center doctors held a press conference after Trump was discharged. Doctors said that the President has no respiratory complaints and he has not had fever in the last 72 hours. The oxygen level of President Trump is normal. Earlier on October 4, he had come out of the hospital by car for some time and accepted the greeting of supporters.

Corona, White House press secretary Cali McInannie, said on Monday that White House press secretary Cali McInannie said Monday that she had been infected with Kovid-19. McInerney is the top White House official to be infected with Kovid-19 after President Donald Trump and the First Lady were hit by the virus. McInerney tweeted, “I was getting negative from Thursday during the daily test and on Monday morning I was found to be infected with Kovid-19 even though I had no symptoms.”

