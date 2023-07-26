Former U.S. President Donald Trump remains the leader among possible Republican presidential candidates. Monmouth University announced this on July 25, based on data from its opinion poll.

When survey participants were asked in an open poll who they would like to see as the Republican nominee, 46% named Trump, while another 20% preferred Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

When choosing from 14 possible candidates, 54% of respondents chose Trump, another 22% named DeSantis. The former US president also scored over 50% in polls that had to choose between him and one other potential candidate.

In addition, 45% of those polled said that Trump is the strongest candidate from the Republican Party in a dispute with the incumbent head of state Joe Biden. Another 24% said that Trump’s candidacy is probably the strongest.

The poll was conducted from July 12 to 19 and included 681 GOP supporters.

On June 9, Trump was charged with 37 criminal charges, including unauthorized possession of classified documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice, but Trump refused to plead guilty.

These documents contained information about the US nuclear programs, follows from the conclusion of the court. According to US law, he faces up to 400 years in prison, as well as a large fine.

After that, Trump said that he would continue his political activities, despite another criminal case. He accused Biden of trying to jail a top political opponent as he wins the polls by a wide margin.

About a hundred documents of various levels of secrecy were seized on September 2, 2022 by FBI agents during a search of Trump’s house. After that, on September 22, the politician said that he declassified all the documents that he took from the White House to his estate in Mar-a-Lago in Florida, while still being president.