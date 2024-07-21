At his first rally since the assassination attempt a week ago, Donald Trump, accompanied by vice-presidential candidate JD Vance, reinforced his promises on the economy and immigration policy. The event took place in the state of Michigan, at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, with heavy security.

The former president began by discussing his choice of JD Vance as his vice president for the White House, highlighting Vance’s qualities, which, in Trump’s words, “will make a wonderful vice president.” Trump also paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, who died during the assassination attempt on the former president.

In the economic area, during the rally, Trump reinforced promises such as lowering prices and cutting taxes and improving the economy. He criticized President Joe Biden’s economic policy, citing Americans’ dissatisfaction with inflation and promised a tax cut “bigger than during Raegan’s time”. He said he would “bring back” companies that would have left the US, increase car production, end the “New Green” environmentalist policy and establish “MAGAnomics”, in reference to his campaign slogan.

On immigration policy, Trump promised a mass deportation of illegal immigrants and advocated the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico. “Let’s stop this invasion of our country. Let’s put an end to the crimes of these immigrants. The only good thing these immigrants do is make our criminals look good. They are bad guys, not only from South America, but from all over the world,” Trump said.

During his speech at the rally, Trump also mentioned Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who is under pressure to drop his candidacy. Trump mentioned the Democratic Party convention, which is scheduled to take place in August. “They [democratas] They have a problem. Nobody knows if the candidate will stay. They asked for votes for him, now they want to get him out of there,” Trump recalled. The Republican asked those present if they liked or would vote for the current Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, or for the “crooked” [desonesto, em português] Joe Biden. In response, the audience booed and made gestures of disapproval.