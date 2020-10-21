The president of the United States, Donald Trump, in an act. Alex Brandon / AP

Donald Trump has signed an executive order on Monday that temporarily suspends the issuance of certain work visas. More than half a million foreign workers, whose entry Trump describes in the order as “detrimental to the interests of the United States”, will be affected. This has been explained, in a telephone information session with journalists, by senior administration officials who have requested anonymity, and who have framed the measure in a broader initiative to limit the entry of foreign workers while the economic decline caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The restrictions affect visas called H-1B, a program for highly skilled and specialized workers, and other categories. Health workers and farm workers are exempt. In total, combined with the temporary suspension of permanent residence permits or green cards Signed by Trump in April, the visa suspensions will prevent 525,000 immigrants from going to work in the United States from now until the end of the year, according to officials.

The order states that “the current admission of workers into various categories of non-immigrant visas poses a risk of displacing and disadvantaging US workers during the current economic recovery” after the pandemic. In the text of the order, the president seeks to wink at African Americans, amid the mobilization for racial justice that has swept the country since George Floyd’s death a month ago at the hands of the police. The excess “supply of workers,” says Trump, “is particularly damaging to those on the margin between employment and unemployment.” He adds: “In recent years, these workers have been disproportionately represented by historically disadvantaged groups, including African Americans and other minorities.”

The order, which has been expected for weeks, has provoked the rejection of business groups, who assure that they need to hire in other countries the talent that they cannot find here, and of activists who denounce that the president, to satisfy their bases in full electoral campaign, again attacking immigrants for reasons of domestic politics. “As the economy recovers, American businesses will need assurances that they can meet all of their workforce needs,” wrote the US Chamber of Commerce, in a letter sent to Trump in May. “For this, it is crucial that they have access to talent both domestically and around the world.”

In April Trump signed another order suspending the granting of green cards During two months. The new order establishes that “this 60-day period is insufficient.” Thus, it extends the suspension until December 30 and adds restrictions on work visas. In April, following lockdown measures imposed by the pandemic, the unemployment rate in the United States rose to 14.7%, the highest since the Great Depression, after reaching a record low of 3.5% in February. In May, however, after the country began to reopen, 2.5 million jobs were created and unemployment fell to 13.3%.

The H-1B visa category is widely used in the recruitment of workers for the technology industry. Companies such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google have in recent weeks asked the White House to reconsider its plans. H-2Bs, visas for seasonal workers, especially in construction and in the tourism and hotel sector, are also affected. The order does not affect immigrants already living and working in the United States.