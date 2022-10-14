The former president of the United States donald trump He formally responded this Friday to the legislative committee that approved summoning him to testify about the assault on the Capitol, with a letter in which he insisted on his false accusations that there was electoral fraud in 2020.

Throughout the 14 pages of the letter, the former president shows unwillingness to appear before that panel of the Lower House and includes an annex with alleged “evidence” that there was “massive electoral fraud during the presidential elections”, in which he was defeated by the Democrat and current president, Joe Biden.

The Republican politician does not explicitly clarify whether or not he will comply with the summons that will be sent by the committee, but their critics show little interest in cooperating with the investigation.

In the letter, addressed to the chairman of the panel, Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson,

Trump lashes out at the committee, claiming it did not follow due process by not including what he considers “true” Republicans.

The committee is made up of nine lawmakers, including two Republicans, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who are critical of Trump. “It is a witch hunt at the highest level,” said the former president.

The committee has been investigating the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, for more than a year, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the headquarters of the US Congress. at a time when a session was being held to ratify the victory Biden’s election. There were 5 dead and about 140 wounded officers.

Shortly before the attack, Trump delivered a fiery speech from the White House, reiterating his baseless claims that Democrats rigged the election and urging supporters to march on Capitol Hill.

After months of investigation, lawmakers on the committee voted Thursday to call Trump to testify, saying must be held accountable for the violence perpetrated by its supporters, at the panel’s ninth public hearing.

Supporters of US President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol Hill security in Washington, DC, the United States, January 6, 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

During yesterday’s session, legislators exposed a series of evidence, including testimonies and emails, to show that the former president deliberately rejected the results of the November 4, 2020 elections.

The vote to issue a summons to Trump to testify under oath comes less than a month before the mid-term elections, where a third of the seats in the Senate and the entire House of Representatives are renewed.

EFE

