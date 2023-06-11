In his first public appearance after being charged with dozens of felonies, former President Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden and the US Justice Department. At the Republican state convention in Georgia, he said the “cruel persecution is a mockery of justice.”

On Friday it was announced that Trump is suspected of 37 crimes, including withholding documents and obstructing a criminal investigation. It revolves around documents that he took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, after his resignation.

Trump hinted during his speech to the Republican audience that Biden orchestrated the indictment to eliminate him as an opposing candidate in next year’s election. Biden has emphatically stated that he is not interfering with the case and the judge who will hear it, Aileen Cannon, was once appointed by Trump himself.

Still, the former president told audiences the "ridiculous and baseless indictment will be remembered as one of the heinous abuses of power in the history of the country" and that "the only good thing about it is that it helps him in the polls."

It is the first time in US history that a former president has been charged with criminal charges at the federal level. Trump is due to appear in court in Miami for the first time on Tuesday in connection with the case.