Donald Trump continues installed in his incendiary rhetoric that goes from order to order without interruption. Whether through his social network, interviews or appearances, Trump always seems willing to give a headline to get people talking about him. He is capable of saying that he will be a “dictator” for a day if he wins, that there will be a “bloodbath” if he does not win, or referring to Latin American immigrants as warriors, criminals and “vermin” who invade the country and “they poison the blood” of Americans. With the presidential elections on the horizon on November 5, immigration is one of his favorite campaign topics. In his last interview, the one he responded to was the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who had asked Washington for financial help to stop migration. “I wouldn't give him 10 cents,” Trump replied.

The former president of the United States and Republican presidential candidate gave one more interview to Fox News, the conservative channel he tends to attend most frequently and where he finds a complicit tone among the presenters. The journalist, Brian Kilmeade, has mentioned that in the interview he recently gave to the program 60 minutes from CBS, López Obrador asked the United States to change its policy on Cuba and Venezuela. “We want the root causes to be addressed,” he insisted on migration, otherwise “the flows of migrants are going to continue.”

The Fox News host asked, “Is it okay for the Mexican president to dictate American policy?” Trump replied: “Well, he said a lot more than that. He said that he wants 10 billion dollars essentially just to talk, 10 billion dollars to talk, and that has come out since then, and no, that would not have happened with me, with the wall.”

“What has changed?” the journalist played along. And Trump added: “It's very simple: lack of respect for the president. They would never tell me that. They would never say it even before speaking. They want 10,000 million a year, Mexico has just asked for 10,000 million a year. They would never ask for it. I wouldn’t give them 10 cents,” he said.

During the interview with López Obrador on the program 60 minutes, The journalist focused several of her questions on the contrast between Trump and Biden, who will compete in a few months for a second term in the White House. “Biden is respectful of our sovereignty as President Trump was,” said López Obrador, in a Solomonic tone. Despite the ideological distances, the Mexican president defended his good relationship with both. “We have had differences, but we have put the general interest of the people of Mexico and the United States first,” he commented. “We need each other,” he added. Even so, López Obrador will no longer be in power when the new US presidential term takes place.

Obrador has called on the United States on several occasions in recent months to inject $20 billion in funds as part of a cooperation plan to help other Latin American countries at a time when a record number of migrants are crossing Central America and Mexico to enter the United States.

For several months, Joe Biden's Government has been negotiating with a group of senators from both parties to present a bill that would include reforms and financing to address the border problem. The text allocated $20 billion to strengthen the resources of border patrols, immigration services, asylum agents and judges in charge of immigration matters.

When the deal was reached, however, Trump pressured GOP senators to vote against it out of pure electoral calculation. The approval of that law did not suit his message. If when he applied himself he had results, he couldn't ride on the back of that problem. And even if it didn't bear much fruit, it allowed Biden to argue that he was taking consensual measures between both parties. Trump prefers to continue pouring gasoline on the fire than to put it out.

On March 1, while Biden extended his hand to try to support these new measures together, Trump once again used his most incendiary rhetoric with a speech full of lies and xenophobic messages, with far-right echoes, as usual. “These are the people who are entering our country, and they come from jails and they come from prisons and they come from mental institutions and they come from asylums and they are terrorists. They are introducing them into our country. And it's horrible,” Trump said.

“The United States is being invaded by migrant crime Biden. It is a new form of vicious violation of our country. It is migrant crime. We call it Biden migrant crime, but that's a little long,” he also said. He spoke of the arrival of immigrants as an “invasion,” a “Joe Biden invasion,” he said, referring to the fact that those who arrive are “men of fighting age” who look like “warriors.” “This is like a war,” he said.

