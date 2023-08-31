Former US President Donald Trump responded today, Thursday, to accusations that he sought to change the outcome of the presidential elections in Georgia.

According to a judicial document, the former Republican president denied an official accusation against him and pleaded not guilty in the case of changing the results of the presidential elections in the state of Georgia in 2020.

A federal judge had set March 4, 2024, as the date for the start of Trump’s trial, on charges of seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential elections, which ended with his loss to the current Democratic President, Joe Biden.

On his network, “Truth Social,” the former president accused Judge Tanya Chutkan of “hating Trump,” stressing that he would file an appeal.

Trump described the judge’s decision as “election interference” in the 2024 battle.

Trump turned himself in, last Thursday, to the police, who published a criminal photograph of him taken inside a prison in the state of Georgia during his brief arrest. And this snapshot, in which Trump appears, frowning, crossing his eyebrows and staring at the camera, will go down in history as the first criminal photo of a former US president.