“It’s too late for another debate, the voting has started,” Trump said during a campaign rally in North Carolina, referring to early voting that began in three states on Friday, according to Agence France-Presse.

Harris had said earlier on Saturday that she would seek a second debate with her Republican rival, Donald Trump.

“I’m looking forward to having another debate. We’ll see,” Harris said in front of about 600 people at the Cobb Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Atlanta, Georgia.

Harris’ campaign then announced Saturday that Harris had accepted an invitation from CNN to participate in a debate on Oct. 23.

“Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate,” campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement. “It is in the same format and format as the CNN debate he attended and claimed to have won in June, when he praised CNN’s moderators, the network’s rules and its ratings.”

The first debate between the candidates was on September 10, and Trump subsequently announced his refusal to hold a new debate with Harris, in a post on his platform “Truth Social”.

“There will be no third debate,” the former US president said, after the first with President Joe Biden in June, and the second with the vice president.