It promises to be one of the central motifs of the impending US presidential campaign. Former President Donald Trump, who appeared in a Miami court on Tuesday to answer 37 charges related to the illegal retention of classified documents, assures that he is the victim of a political witch hunt. His colleagues in the Republican Party echo his allegations almost verbatim: that the Justice Department has imposed double standards and he is treated with undue harshness, while President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, both Democrats, they are given a white glove in their alleged errors in the management of secret information.

None of the cases have much to do with each other. And Trump does not mention that of his former vice president, Mike Pence, which contradicts the thesis of double standards. Pence also found at his private Indiana residence some classified documents related to his time in the White House, which he had taken by mistake. He returned them immediately. The Department of Justice determined that the now candidate for the Republican nomination for the presidential elections had acted in good faith and had not committed any crime, for which reason it closed the open investigation into the case without filing a charge.

More information

But despite Pence’s immediate precedent, allegations by Trump, who kept boxes of classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago mansion recovered during a court search, appear to be gaining ground among his supporters. The former president remains the favorite Republican candidate in the polls. His voters cite the arguments of the real estate magnate over and over again in political chat rooms and on social networks. The great figures of the party, including her main rivals in the race for the White House, come to her defense: “Is there a different standard for a Democratic secretary of state [en referencia a Hillary Clinton, investigada en su momento por el manejo de correos electrónicos con información clasificada] And for a former Republican president? I think there has to be a single standard of justice in this country,” said Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and a great opponent of Trump in the primaries.

It doesn’t matter that the Trumpian version is inaccurate or even borders on slander. Hillary [Clinton] destroyed 33,000 emails with BleachBit and smashed their phones with a hammer. Biden was even worse, but they were not charged and, unlike them, I never gave anything to any foreign power. Biden probably did. Did he give to China because China gave him a lot of money? ”, The former president published three days ago on his social network, Truth Social. In other entries, embellished with his own style of heavy capitalization and exclamation marks, he accuses the current occupant of the White House of keeping 1,850 boxes of secret documents at the University of Delaware.

Trump’s arguments come to mix apples with pears. The number of boxes to which he refers is the one that Biden donated to his Alma mater and contains the documents of his long tenure as a senator. US law considers this material private property, which its owner can transfer to whoever he wants. Investigators have gone through those documents, with no indication they contain any secret material from Biden’s era as Barack Obama’s vice president.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

It is true that Biden, like Trump, is under investigation by a special prosecutor from the Department of Justice, Robert Hur. This prosecutor’s team examines the discovery, between last October and January, of various classified documents from his time as vice president of the current president at his private residence in Delaware and in an office in Washington that he occupied after leaving the White House.

The case is still open. But from the first moment the president and his lawyers have assured that they collaborate with the investigators, have allowed them full access to all places that could be related to the matter and have returned all the material found. There are no indications that the president or his aides intentionally took confidential documents. This requirement, that of intent, is essential to determine that there has been a crime.

If Trump had done the same [y hubiera devuelto los papeles cuando se los reclamaron los Archivos Nacionales]there would not have been a grand jury, there probably would not have been a search warrant and it would probably have avoided a potential criminal problem, ”said the former prosecutor of the watergate case Nick Akerman to the ABC News television network.

US law requires presidents and vice presidents to keep all official documents of their term and, upon leaving office, turn them over to the National Archives for safekeeping. To stay with someone in particular, they must request a special permit and justify the reason. But it is not uncommon for some documents to be misplaced and returned when found.

The Clinton case has already been closed for years. In 2016, she was the focus of one of the great controversies of the electoral campaign, in which the former Secretary of State was running as a Democratic candidate against Trump. During her time as head of US diplomacy in the Barack Obama era she had used a private email platform for her communications. In 2015, the internal services of intelligence agencies alerted the FBI that this server contained what could be hundreds of messages with classified information.

Investigators determined that of nearly 30,000 emails, 110 included in 52 message chains contained classified information. The case was closed in July 2016, without filing charges, although it was reopened 11 days before the election after the FBI found another batch of messages. Again, the federal police dismissed charging Clinton. “There was no evidence that the senders (of the messages) or former Secretary Clinton thought or were aware at that time that the emails contained classified information,” explains the official report on the case.

Then, at the height of the electoral campaign, Trump launched long harangues at his rallies about the importance of properly preserving state secrets and confidential documents. Some statements that special prosecutor Jack Smith, leading the investigation into the case of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago papers, cites to reinforce his accusations against him in the statement of charges, which contains 37 charges in relation to 7 federal crimes.

It is the big difference between the cases. Smith does see the former president’s intention to retain secret documentation at his private residence in Florida. The special prosecutor accuses the former president of obstruction of justice and of having violated the espionage law, for trying to keep the documents in his possession despite repeated requests from the National Archives to return them.

The accusation indicates that the documents whose illegal retention is accused of presenting stamps that characterize them as classified, some of them as top secret. He also details a recording, six months after leaving the White House, in which Trump acknowledges that a piece of paper in his hand is classified. “As president, I could have declassified it… but now I can’t,” he comments, according to the transcript included in the Prosecutor’s text.

Trump, for now, continues with his strategy of presenting himself as a victim of the system, which he considers gives him political revenue and money for his campaign. Just three hours before his appearance in the Miami courts, he once again sent one of his characteristic messages on Truth Social: “Will the Crazed Jack Smith examine the thousands of pages of documents that Biden kept in Chinatown and that, when he was caught, he sent quickly to Boston? What about the 1,850 boxes that Biden fights to keep secret. And how about the 33,000 emails from Hillary that she deleted and acid-removed? Will you look into the $5 million bribe that was paid to Biden but the Justice Department is trying to hide?”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.