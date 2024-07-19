Trump reported a phone call with Zelensky and called the conversation good

Former US President Donald Trump reported a telephone conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

The politician called the conversation with the Ukrainian president “very good.” “He congratulated me on the very successful National Republican Convention and the fact that I became the Republican nominee for [пост] President of the United States,” Trump said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that world leaders want to restore personal ties with Trump in the event of his possible victory in the upcoming elections.

19 Trump recalled at the Republican National Convention that during his previous term, countries feared and respected the United States, so they did not start conflicts. He also promised to resolve every international crisis after returning to power.