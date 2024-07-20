Trump appeared in public with a bandage on his ear instead of a white headband

Former US President Donald Trump appeared in public, removing the white bandage that covered his ear after the failed assassination attempt in Milwaukee, reports RIA News.

At a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the former White House occupant appeared before supporters with a flesh-colored bandage stuck to his ear.

An attempt on the life of the former president was made on July 13 during his speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was wounded in the ear. The shooter was eliminated by Secret Service agents.

It also became known that Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot Donald Trump, may have suffered from depression. As noted, Crooks used his mobile phone and other devices to search for images of Trump, US President Joe Biden, and a number of public figures.