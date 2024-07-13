Former US President was escorted by agents in Pennsylvania; he apparently had blood on his right ear

Former US President Donald Trump, 78, was rushed from a rally he was holding in Butler, Pennsylvania, after the event was interrupted by sounds reminiscent of gunshots.

The Republican Party candidate for the White House was giving a speech when he touched his right ear, suggesting that he might have been hit by something in the area. He was then removed from the scene by Secret Service agents. It is possible to see that there was blood on the politician’s ear.

As he is escorted away, he asks the agents to wait and raises his right fist, likely in a show of strength. The crowd at the rally reacts and shouts in support of the former president.

One of Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr., published on his social media profile the image of the moment when the father raises his clenched right fist while agents escort him. See below:

Shortly after Trump was removed from the rally, the former president’s spokesman Steven Cheung stated that the republican is “good” and being treated at a local hospital.

Watch the moment Trump gets injured (56s):

Watch the moment Trump raises his right fist (41s):