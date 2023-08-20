Home page politics

From: Patrick Peltz

Should Donald Trump be elected presidential candidate in the primaries, only the delegates could stop his candidacy.

Washington – Four charges and 91 criminal charges. Among other things, because of the attempt to undermine democracy by influencing the 2020 presidential election in the USA. At first glance, it seems difficult to believe that a person in such a situation, as a popular candidate, has the opportunity to get elected as his party’s presidential candidate in primary elections. There was a time when an indictment did not bode well for a politician’s career.

Former President donald trump shows, however, that this logic does not apply to him. The wave of accusations seems to strengthen him. In recent polls, he has a decisive lead in almost every ideological faction and demographic group in the party. It leads by a wide margin among men and women, younger and older voters, moderate and conservative voters, academics and non-academics, in cities, suburbs and rural areas, a study shows. As of this writing, he would almost certainly emerge victorious in the Republican Party primary and in a neck-and-neck race against the incumbent president Joe Biden line up However, the delegates who eventually elect him at the nominating convention could theoretically refuse to nominate him.

The Power of Delegates – Could They Stop Trump?

States where the Republican Party supports Trump are already considering changing the nomination rules to make it easier for him to win the convention. Trump’s opponents within the party, on the other hand, are considering how they could ultimately refuse him the official nomination for the presidential election. In theory, there are ways to deny Trump the nomination, says Elaine Kamarck, an expert on the presidential nomination system at the Washington think tank Brookings Institution, according to the magazine Newsweek.

While voters in each state go to the ballot box to decide who should be their party’s nominee, technically they’re not directly voting on the winner. At the crucial nominating convention, the delegates cast their votes. Although party statutes usually “commit” a certain number of delegates, nothing specifically prevents those delegates from withdrawing their support for a candidate, the expert said.

The role of the “superdelegates” in the presidential primaries

Some delegates are also officially independent and are appointed by the party. These so-called “super delegates” are said to have a particularly large influence. In 2016, supporters of Bernie Sanders, who finished second to Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary, argued that he lost his party’s nomination largely due to the influence of independent superdelegates who were not committed to either candidate to support. Bernie Sanders was considered too left-wing by the Democratic establishment.

The basic idea is that the independent delegates should ensure the best result from the party’s point of view when the situation is unclear. Such a loophole is not a flaw in the system, but a feature designed to allow party leaders to change their party’s direction if a majority of delegates decide that the electorate’s choice is not the best choice, Kamarck explains. Such a decision would be hard fought. Depending on how the legal situation surrounding Trump develops, for example, such a scenario could become relevant.

Trump’s grassroots support unbroken – Trump ahead of DeSantis

A joint survey of New York Times and the Siena College Research Institutethat some of the challenger’s central campaign arguments Ron DeSantis – he is more electable than Trump and would govern more effectively – not yet come through. Even Republicans motivated by the issues that propelled DeSantis to his rise, like fighting the “radical ideology of the West,” favor the former president.

Another piece of bad news for DeSantis is that he ranks lowest among some of the Republican Party’s largest and most influential constituencies. Only 9 percent of voters age 65 and older and 13 percent of voters without a college degree voted for him. Republicans, who describe themselves as “very conservative,” voted for Trump by a margin of 50 percentage points (65 percent to 15 percent). Overall, Trump was ahead of DeSantis by 54 to 17 percent. No other candidate received more than 3 percent support in the poll. He has canceled his participation in the first television debate of all promising primary candidates. (papel)