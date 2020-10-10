US President Donald Trump has been infected with the corona virus. The second TV duel with challenger Joe Biden should therefore take place virtually. Not with Trump – his cancellation is now having consequences.

Washington – “It won’t Debate on October 15th give ”, now explained for them Organization of the presidential debates competent, independent Commission. For next week was actually the second TV duel between US President Donald Trump * and its challenger Joe Biden planned – after the protracted dispute about possible format changes, the decision of those responsible would now be clear.

US election 2020: TV duel canceled without an alternative date

Trump’s infection with the Coronavirus * had been announced for heated discussions worried about whether the Election campaign debate in the US television could take place. How Trump always on Twitter emphasizes that he feels good and wants to take part in the TV duel – but it is still unclear who and when US President with the Coronavirus * infected and whether he himself is not still infectious. To the “health and safety to protect everyone involved ”, had the Commission therefore announced on Thursday that second debate to be transmitted virtually. Trump and Biden should that duel locally separated from each other by virtual switch deliver.

Of the Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, was open to this from the start virtual format, while Trump the plans of Commission decidedly rejected. The Campaign team the president called for a postponement of the debate – the responsible commission has now decided on one cancellation. Traditionally found in front of the US elections three TV duels instead of. They are considered to be important indicators for voter decision-making. For the first time there are only two this year, so Trump and Biden now on October 22nd in Nashville for the second and last time in one TV duel will compete against each other.

The first Presidential debate at the end of September ended in chaos, read Trump but neither his opponent nor that Moderator of TV duels excuses. Surveys by US media and Policy experts declared worldwide Biden to the winner of the duel, lost Trump In the 90 minutes – without any argumentative thread – again and again in mere assertions and well-known phrases. In addition, the US President often disrespectful, he always used the wrong tone. Just two days after the debate was then Trumps Infection with the Coronavirus * known.

US election: According to surveys, Biden is ahead – coronavirus also throws Trump back

Lots of government workers and employees Trumps have also tested positive in the meantime or have volunteered as a precaution quarantine so that the west wing of the White house should be almost empty right now. Provisional has now been made for Trump – in close proximity to medical care – a Campaign Office built up. The 74-year-old spent after announcing his infection initially three days in one Military hospital and then returned to the, although it was still considered contagious White House back. On Twitter has Trump meanwhile declared himself “cured”:

There was immediate criticism for it. Of the Virus expert and presidential advisor Anthony Fauci warned on Friday on TV CBS Newsthat Trumps Statement could cause “confusion” in the population – one could not talk about a “cure” of Covid-19 speak, not even through the von Trump so touted, experimental antibody cocktail of the US pharmaceutical company “Regeneron”. According to my own information, got Trump no Medication more. In an interview with the TV station Fox he reported a negative test result on Friday. This has not yet been officially confirmed.

Trump now wants to fully dedicate himself to the election campaign, completed Bidenwhile he’s in quarantine found several Campaign events in major states: A rally scheduled for Saturday in Florida postponed Trump again on Monday, but now for the first time since his illness he wants a public speech at the White House balcony hold. According to a government representative, it should be about the subject of “law and order”. Also the participants of the rally should Trumps on the lawn in front of the White House masks and have their temperature checked in advance. (cos) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.