Donald Trump has sparked new controversy for having published a video on his social network Truth with the image, painted on the tailgate of a pick-up, of Joe Biden lying on his side and tied with rope at his hands and feet. “Trump regularly incites political violence and it's time people took him seriously — just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked while protecting our democracy on January 6th,” said Michael Tyler, Biden's campaign communications director. . The tycoon's campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, responded: “That image was on the back of a pickup truck traveling along the highway. Democrats and lunatic lunatics not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, but they are actually weaponizing the justice system against him.”

On Truth the tycoon suggests that the video was shot on Long Island, New York, probably when he attended the funeral of an officer killed during a check.